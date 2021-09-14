CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dateland, AZ

Dateland is in for a sunny Tuesday — jump on it!

Dateland Dispatch
 8 days ago

(DATELAND, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Dateland. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Dateland:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rAhG_0bvYgo2l00

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 107 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 106 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 105 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, September 17

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 103 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Dateland Dispatch

With Dateland Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

