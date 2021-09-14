Lillian Jane Crawford Rogers , 79, of Mount Hope, WV passed on Monday, September 13, 2021 at her home in Mount Hope, WV.

Born September 05, 1942 in Price Hill, WV she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Violet Pack Crawford.

Lillian was a homemaker, and loved spending time with her family.

Services will be 4:00 PM Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill. Burial will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens., Oak Hill, WV

Visitation will be held one hour prior to service at the funeral home.

Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill, WV

