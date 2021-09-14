CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Hope, WV

Lillian Jane Crawford Rogers

By Naomi Bowles
 8 days ago
Lillian Jane Crawford Rogers , 79, of Mount Hope, WV passed on Monday, September 13, 2021 at her home in Mount Hope, WV.

Born September 05, 1942 in Price Hill, WV she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Violet Pack Crawford.

Lillian was a homemaker, and loved spending time with her family.

Services will be 4:00 PM Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill. Burial will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens., Oak Hill, WV

Visitation will be held one hour prior to service at the funeral home.

While masks are not required you might consider wearing one before entering the building as we all attempt to stop the spread of COVID 19.

Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com

Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill, WV

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Lillian Jane Rogers please visit our Sympathy Store.

