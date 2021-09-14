Daily Weather Forecast For North San Juan
NORTH SAN JUAN, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 97 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0