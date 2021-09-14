Weather Forecast For Mullen
MULLEN, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
