Weather Forecast For Mullen

MULLEN, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 69 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 59 °F Windy: 30 mph



Thursday, September 16 Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 83 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Friday, September 17 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 75 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.