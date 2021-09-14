Daily Weather Forecast For Bliss
BLISS, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 47 °F
- 2 to 13 mph wind
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while patchy smoke then clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 49 °F
- 3 to 14 mph wind
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
