State Roundup: Maryland ranks 6th for overall vaccination rates; half of school systems might do Covid testing
STATE RANKS 6th IN OVERALL VAXX RATES: Maryland is well ahead of most of the states in the nation in terms of vaccinating its residents against multiple viruses, according to a recent study. Bryan Renbaum of Maryland Reporter reports that the WalletHub study said that Maryland is the sixth most vaccinated state in the nation, while Massachusetts was ranked the most vaccinated and Mississippi was ranked the least vaccinated. Moreover, Maryland ranked fourth in terms of vaccinating children against the flu and fifth in terms of vaccinating teenagers against the HPV.marylandreporter.com
