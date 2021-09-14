State Roundup: Maryland ranks 6th for overall vaccination rates; half of school systems might do Covid testing

When it comes to diversity, Maryland continues to show that it ranks as one of the best in the nation, according to a recent study and census data. “Maryland has great educational institutions and quite often the more educated one is, the more open one is to new thoughts, ideas, and people,” Howard County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Leonardo McClarty told MarylandReporter.com. “Moreover, people want to reside where there is a feeling of acceptance and where they can be themselves. The federal government and District with the various embassies and international offices also helps to attract people from diverse spaces.”

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO