4-Day Weather Forecast For Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 75 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 76 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Thursday, September 16 Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 83 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Friday, September 17 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 81 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.