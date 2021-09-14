4-Day Weather Forecast For Ellsworth
ELLSWORTH, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 81 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
