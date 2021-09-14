Ekalaka Weather Forecast
EKALAKA, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 54 °F
- 5 to 13 mph wind
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 50 °F
- 7 to 14 mph wind
Thursday, September 16
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 66 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
