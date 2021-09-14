Elkton Weather Forecast
ELKTON, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Haze
- High 83 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of light rain overnight
- High 75 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Rain likely during the day; while rain overnight
- High 73 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
