Red Feather Lakes Weather Forecast
RED FEATHER LAKES, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
