Terry Weather Forecast
TERRY, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 84 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Thursday, September 16
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Friday, September 17
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
