Culbertson Daily Weather Forecast
CULBERTSON, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 50 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Wednesday, September 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Thursday, September 16
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 36 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Friday, September 17
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
