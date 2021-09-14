Culbertson Daily Weather Forecast

CULBERTSON, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 74 °F, low 50 °F 6 to 12 mph wind



Wednesday, September 15 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 24 mph



Thursday, September 16 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 66 °F, low 36 °F Windy: 21 mph



Friday, September 17 Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 72 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 26 mph



