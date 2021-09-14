Prospect Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
PROSPECT, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Haze then patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight
- High 84 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Areas Of Smoke
- High 78 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 9 mph
Thursday, September 16
Areas Of Smoke
- High 75 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Areas of smoke then chance of light rain during the day; while rain overnight
- High 74 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
