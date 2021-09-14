Free rides: Pennsylvania Turnpike losing out on $104M in uncollected tolls

It stands to reason that the abrupt switch from offering a cash-collection option to an all-electronic tolling system would come with some hiccups. Criticism of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, which enacted the new “toll by plate” system at the onset of the COVD-19 outbreak, wouldn’t be warranted if a few vehicles here and there slipped through the gates without their license plates getting read. But it turns out that motorists who were supposed to be charged under the “toll by plate” system – those without an E-ZPass – had a nearly 1 in 2 chance of riding without paying in the last fiscal year on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, including the turnpike’s Northeast Extension that cuts through the Lehigh Valley. The Associated Press obtained an internal memo stating that the oversights amounted to more than $104 million in lost revenue. That’s some hiccup. The phenomenon is called “leakage” and can in part be due to faulty equipment or an inability to track down out-of-state drivers. The turnpike commission says it is doing an exhaustive investigation into the causes. That’s great, but the “leakage” should have been noticed and investigated long before the losses hit the more than $104 million mark. For E-ZPass holders and… well… about half of the other motorists who were actually billed for using the turnpike last year, this should be appalling. We’re already paying too much in tolls and the rates just keep going up each year.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO