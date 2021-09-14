CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free rides: Pennsylvania Turnpike losing out on $104M in uncollected tolls

By Mark Scolforo
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 8 days ago
CARLISLE, Pa. (AP) — More than $104 million in Pennsylvania Turnpike tolls went uncollected last year as the agency fully converted to all-electronic tolling, with the millions of motorists who don’t use E-ZPass having a nearly 1 in 2 chance of riding without paying under the “toll-by-plate” license plate camera system.

