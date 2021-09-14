Halfway Daily Weather Forecast

HALFWAY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 0 to 6 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Thursday, September 16 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 73 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Friday, September 17 Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 75 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.