Weather Forecast For Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 0 to 7 mph



Thursday, September 16 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 74 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Friday, September 17 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 76 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.