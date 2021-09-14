Ida loss estimates updated to include impact of flooding
Extreme event modeling firm AIR Worldwide has updated its insured loss estimates for Hurricane Ida to include the impact of inland flooding across the storm’s entire track, including the Northeast. AIR now estimates that insured losses from Ida will range from $20 billion to $30 billion. The firm estimated wind and storm-surge losses between $17 billion and $25 billion, and private-market insured losses from inland flooding between $2.5 billion and $5 billion.www.insurancebusinessmag.com
