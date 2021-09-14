CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ida loss estimates updated to include impact of flooding

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExtreme event modeling firm AIR Worldwide has updated its insured loss estimates for Hurricane Ida to include the impact of inland flooding across the storm’s entire track, including the Northeast. AIR now estimates that insured losses from Ida will range from $20 billion to $30 billion. The firm estimated wind and storm-surge losses between $17 billion and $25 billion, and private-market insured losses from inland flooding between $2.5 billion and $5 billion.

A Deadly Hurricane Could Hit The United States Soon

Several dangerous storms are currently moving towards the United States. However, we are only halfway through hurricane season, and many more are on the way. Hurricane Nicholas destroyed several regions along the Texas coastline. Hurricane Ida slammed into several states along the eastern seaboard and forced many people out of their homes. And unfortunately, several more deadly storms are expected during the coming weeks since we're only halfway through the Atlantic hurricane season. Quoting the National Hurricane Center:
HURRICANE CENTER: Keep An Eye On Growing System East Of Florida

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is an 80 percent chance that the system marked by the ‘red x’ above will become the 18th named storm within a few days. With Peter and Rose in various stages of dissipation or turning away from the […] The article HURRICANE CENTER: Keep An Eye On Growing System East Of Florida appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Hurricane Ida Estimated To Have Damaged Over 200,000 Cars: Report

Hurricane Ida struck the northern Gulf Coast on August 29, coming ashore at Port Fourchon, Louisiana with sustained winds of 150 mph. That was only the beginning of the devastation as it tracked across the US until stalling over the Northeast, bringing excessive rain and massive flooding to major metropolitan areas in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and especially New York.
New Estimate Suggests 200K-Plus Flood Damaged Vehicles Due to Hurricane Ida

Hurricane Ida cut a destructive path through more than a dozen states with high winds, torrential rain and flooding causing potentially more than $95 billion in damage. Forecasts by Accuweather and others predict the storm will be the seventh most costly since the turn of the century two decades ago. Flooding is a major component of the storm and its aftermath because it impacts everything, including commercial offices, homes and vehicles.
'It was so, so much rain': Essex estimates Ida caused $290,000 in damage

ESSEX — Storm Ida wreaked some $290,000 in flood damages in town, according to a preliminary assessment. After two weeks of cleanup from the Sept. 2 storm, the town gathered information on damages to town property, individual property and businesses to ultimately pass along to FEMA. Two days after backhoes...
Slow-moving Tropical Depression Nicholas threatens Gulf Coast with flooding, including parts of Louisiana still staggering from Ida

A crawling Tropical Depression Nicholas is threatening to bring dangerous flash flooding along the central Gulf coast over the next few days — including in Louisiana, which still is staggering from the devastation of last month’s Hurricane Ida. Nicholas was dropping heavy rain Wednesday in parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama...
Impacted by Ida, students manage personal concerns

Growing up in Gentilly, New Orleans, Makayla Howard is used to staying home with her family during hurricanes, waiting out the storm with her four siblings, three cats and two dogs and stepping outside occasionally to watch the storm pass through her neighborhood. Howard’s dad is also a police officer,...
Flooding Impact Contaminated Produce Should be Discarded

Hurricane Ida’s recent devastation in parts of Louisiana and the Southeast should remind vegetable and specialty crop producers about the danger of flood waters. Especially as growers produce their fall crops, the produce is in danger of becoming contaminated during a major storm or even hurricane, like Ida, says Kristin Woods, Alabama Regional Extension agent, who specializes in food safety.
How Ida Impacts Policies, and How Insurers Are Responding

Hurricane Ida has moved through the country, leaving downed trees, flooded areas and other debris in its wake. And this is just the beginning of the story. Many have evacuated, and the storm left 1 million residents of Mississippi and Louisiana without power. Areas of New York have been flooded, and there has been flooding throughout the path of the storm. Central Park received 7.1 inches of rain, and Newark, New Jersey, received 8.4 inches.
Ida remnants cause rampant flooding

Eleven days after Tropical Storm Henri left every home in Jamestown without electricity, remnants from Hurricane Ida, which ravaged New Orleans three days earlier, flooded dozens of basements while causing a fire at the Baptist church. On the bright side, there were no mass power outages. The storm, which started...
Oil Climbs On Lingering Hurricane Ida Impacts

Oil advanced amid a slow return of U.S. production after Hurricane Ida hit south-east Louisiana. Futures in New York climbed 1.4% to top $69 a barrel on Wednesday. More than a week after the Category 4 storm made landfall, about 77% of U.S. Gulf of Mexico offshore oil output remains shut-in, according to the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement. The resulting disruption has seen the value of regional grades such as Mars Blend reach the highest since January. A prolonged shutdown in offshore output could also lead to an increase in Russian crude imports into the U.S.
City Council candidate Sal Albanese demands change for S.I. communities impacted by Ida flooding

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- After Hurricane Ida left parts of Staten Island under water, City Council candidate Sal Albanese released his resiliency plan for Mid-Island on Saturday. Albanese, a Democrat running for the 50th Council District seat, said he believes that the storm revealed both unaddressed and unknown infrastructure issues...
