Weather Forecast For Selby

SELBY, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 54 °F Windy: 26 mph



Thursday, September 16 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 73 °F, low 46 °F Windy: 21 mph



Friday, September 17 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 68 °F, low 52 °F 9 to 14 mph wind



