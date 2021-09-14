Weather Forecast For Selby
SELBY, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 73 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Friday, September 17
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 52 °F
- 9 to 14 mph wind
