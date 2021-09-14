Daily Weather Forecast For Cameron
CAMERON, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Tropical Storm Conditions Possible
- High 84 °F, low 75 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 15
Tropical storm conditions possible during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 73 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, September 16
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 86 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, September 17
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 86 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
