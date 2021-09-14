CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lineup for 2021-2022 Town Hall Lecture Series Announced

 8 days ago

The Town Hall Board of Directors has announced that the Town Hall Lecture Series will be kicking off the 2021-2022 season on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 10:30 A.M. According to a press release rom the Town Hall Board of Directors; members who purchased tickets for the cancelled 2019-2020 season will receive communication by mail in early September with a new membership ticket(s) and parking pass for the current season. New members are always welcomed. Anyone wanting to purchase a season ticket (cost is $75) can visit the Town Hall website at www.nptownhall.com, or contact Betty at 308-530-8448 or Kathleen at 308-530-4463 prior to the October lecture.

