Daily Weather Forecast For Dodd City

DODD CITY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 85 °F, low 68 °F Windy: 20 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, September 16 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, September 17 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.