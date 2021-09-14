Daily Weather Forecast For Dodd City
DODD CITY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 68 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 16
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, September 17
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
