North Platte Public School Superintendent to Retire at Conclusion of School Year

After nearly 40 years in education and nearly ten as Superintendent of North Platte Public Schools, Dr. Ron Hanson has announced he will retire at the conclusion of the current school year. Dr. Hanson announced his retirement September 13th, 2021 at the North Platte Public School District Board of Education meeting. Dr. Hanson stated that he was making the announcement at this time to give the Board of Education adequate time to find his replacement.