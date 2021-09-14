Presque Isle Weather Forecast
PRESQUE ISLE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers likely then partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 74 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
