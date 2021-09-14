Presque Isle Weather Forecast

PRESQUE ISLE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers likely then partly cloudy overnight High 74 °F, low 56 °F Windy: 35 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 67 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, September 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 71 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Friday, September 17 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 74 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.