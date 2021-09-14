Philipsburg Weather Forecast
PHILIPSBURG, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then widespread frost overnight
- High 68 °F, low 32 °F
- 3 to 21 mph wind
Thursday, September 16
Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 33 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Partly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 66 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
