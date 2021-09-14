Cambridge Daily Weather Forecast
CAMBRIDGE, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
