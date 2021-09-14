4-Day Weather Forecast For Trout Creek

TROUT CREEK, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight High 76 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Slight chance of light rain then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost overnight High 71 °F, low 35 °F 1 to 14 mph wind



Thursday, September 16 Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 68 °F, low 38 °F Light wind



Friday, September 17 Chance of light rain during the day; while rain overnight High 63 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



