4-Day Weather Forecast For Trout Creek
TROUT CREEK, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 76 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Slight chance of light rain then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost overnight
- High 71 °F, low 35 °F
- 1 to 14 mph wind
Thursday, September 16
Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Chance of light rain during the day; while rain overnight
- High 63 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
