Fairchild Weather Forecast
FAIRCHILD, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Thursday, September 16
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 78 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Friday, September 17
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 73 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0