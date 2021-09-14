Daily Weather Forecast For Franklin
FRANKLIN, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 73 °F, low 65 °F
- 7 to 16 mph wind
Wednesday, September 15
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 73 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Thursday, September 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Friday, September 17
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 78 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
