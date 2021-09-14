Weather Forecast For Ness City
NESS CITY, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 59 °F
- 7 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, September 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 62 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0