Norfork Weather Forecast
NORFORK, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, September 16
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, September 17
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
