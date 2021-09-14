Hoxie Daily Weather Forecast

HOXIE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 83 °F, low 62 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, September 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 94 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Friday, September 17 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



