Rainy Tuesday forecast — tackle it with these activities

(HILL CITY, KS) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Hill City Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hill City:

Tuesday, September 14 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 85 °F, low 63 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, September 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 93 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Friday, September 17 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 91 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.