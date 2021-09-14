Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(CHESTER, MT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Chester. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Chester:

Tuesday, September 14 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 73 °F, low 50 °F Windy: 18 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 37 °F Windy: 25 mph



Thursday, September 16 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 61 °F, low 37 °F 5 to 13 mph wind



Friday, September 17 Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight High 67 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.