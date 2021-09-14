4-Day Weather Forecast For Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then haze overnight High 72 °F, low 49 °F Windy: 20 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 39 °F Windy: 26 mph



Thursday, September 16 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 63 °F, low 38 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Friday, September 17 Mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 66 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.