Daily Weather Forecast For Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 54 °F
- 10 to 20 mph wind
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Friday, September 17
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0