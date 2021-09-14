Weather Forecast For Port Leyden
PORT LEYDEN, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 75 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 73 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, September 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 75 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 77 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0