Columbus Weather Forecast
COLUMBUS, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 97 °F, low 67 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Friday, September 17
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
