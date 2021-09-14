Clark Daily Weather Forecast
CLARK, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 75 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Friday, September 17
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 68 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
