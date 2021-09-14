Daily Weather Forecast For Gregory
GREGORY, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 63 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0