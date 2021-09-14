Tuesday set for rain in Craig — 3 ways to make the most of it

(CRAIG, AK) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Craig Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Craig:

Tuesday, September 14 Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 57 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Rain showers likely during the day; while light rain overnight High 56 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, September 16 Light Rain High 53 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Friday, September 17 Light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight High 55 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.