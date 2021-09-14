Tuesday has sun for Seeley Lake — 3 ways to make the most of it
(SEELEY LAKE, MT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Seeley Lake. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Seeley Lake:
Tuesday, September 14
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then widespread frost overnight
- High 68 °F, low 30 °F
- 2 to 25 mph wind
Thursday, September 16
Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then widespread frost overnight
- High 63 °F, low 31 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Widespread frost then mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 64 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
