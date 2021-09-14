CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seeley Lake, MT

Tuesday has sun for Seeley Lake — 3 ways to make the most of it

Seeley Lake News Flash
Seeley Lake News Flash
 8 days ago

(SEELEY LAKE, MT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Seeley Lake. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Seeley Lake:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0bvYdMYk00

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then widespread frost overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 30 °F
    • 2 to 25 mph wind

  • Thursday, September 16

    Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then widespread frost overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 31 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 17

    Widespread frost then mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Seeley Lake News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

