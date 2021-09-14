Daily Weather Forecast For Ellendale
ELLENDALE, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Thursday, September 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 45 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Friday, September 17
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 68 °F, low 50 °F
- 12 mph wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
