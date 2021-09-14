Daily Weather Forecast For Ellendale

ELLENDALE, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 78 °F, low 54 °F Windy: 29 mph



Thursday, September 16 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 72 °F, low 45 °F 6 to 12 mph wind



Friday, September 17 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 68 °F, low 50 °F 12 mph wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.