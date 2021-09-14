Lincoln Weather Forecast
LINCOLN, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 82 °F, low 58 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Wednesday, September 15
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
