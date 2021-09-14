Plentywood Daily Weather Forecast

PLENTYWOOD, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 46 °F Windy: 22 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 79 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Thursday, September 16 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 66 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



Friday, September 17 Haze during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 83 °F, low 52 °F Windy: 29 mph



