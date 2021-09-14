Plentywood Daily Weather Forecast
PLENTYWOOD, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, September 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Haze during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 83 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
