Heppner Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
HEPPNER, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 66 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Chance of light rain during the day; while rain likely overnight
- High 72 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
