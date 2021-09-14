4-Day Weather Forecast For Edgewood
EDGEWOOD, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 78 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
