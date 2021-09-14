4-Day Weather Forecast For Lone Pine
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while haze then areas of smoke overnight
- High 93 °F, low 62 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Wednesday, September 15
Haze then areas of smoke during the day; while clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
