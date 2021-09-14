CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Prep Football: Radio Iowa Football Announced

By Nathan Bloechl
kilj.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKILJ — The latest Radio Iowa Football Poll has been announced, WACO stayed put, while one other area program has joined the rankings, as well. 5. Remsen St. Mary’s (3-0), LW #5 @ Kingsley-Pierson. 6. Newell-Fonda (3-0), LW #6 @ Algona Garrigan. 7. Janesville (3-0), LW #7 @ Rockford. 8....

kilj.com

Comments / 0

Related
104.5 KDAT

Iowa State Coach Linked to Latest College Football Vacancy

The headline itself is not breaking news, but every successful football coach's famous last words when getting courted by other teams are along the lines of "I'm not going anywhere". The head coach in Ames has been towing that line and putting his money where his mouth is longer than most do before they, indeed, move on. But will he?
IOWA STATE
chatsports.com

Iowa Football Opponent Preview: Iowa State

I usually start my preview articles by providing context about how the game in question fits into the larger narrative arc of Iowa’s season. There is no need to do this when previewing the 2021 Cy-Hawk game; if you’re reading this article, you know why it matters. Iowa and Iowa State have played each other 67 times without both teams being ranked at the time of the matchup— now the Hawkeyes and Cyclones both enter tomorrow’s game ranked in the top ten. Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell is still winless against Kirk Ferentz and desperate to end the program’s losing skid.
IOWA STATE
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Ap Prep Football Poll

4. Kimberly - 3-0 71 4. Others receiving votes: Hartland Arrowhead 10. Menomonie 7. Bay Port 6. Union Grove 5. Wausau West 2. Baraboo 2. Medium Division (301-899) Others receiving votes: Wittenberg-Birnamwood 5. Monroe 4. Kohler-Sheboygan Lutheran-Christian 4. Stanley Boyd 3. Belleville 2. Plymouth 2. Berlin 1. Small Division (300...
WISCONSIN STATE
chatsports.com

Iowa Football Position Grades: Indiana

Wow! That was a butt kicking! Our boys dominated “Indinia” from start to finish. The defense came out smelling like a Rose (too soon?) while the offense has some work to do. Let’s take a look. Offense:. QB: C. Spencer Petras finished with a stat line of 13-27-0 for 145...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Nevada State
kilj.com

College Football: Iowa-Iowa State Goes National

KILJ — Iowa State’s rise has lifted the Cy-Hawk series to a national level. Once considered a rivalry of regional interest, the 68th meeting will be a top ten clash and ESPN’s College Gameday will make another stop in Ames. Iowa State enters the game ranked No. 9 in the...
IOWA STATE
chatsports.com

Iowa Football: Five Questions on the Iowa State Cyclones

The #10 Iowa Hawkeyes and #9 Iowa State Cyclones are on a collision course this weekend in what will be an historic meeting between the two programs. Despite being the 68th matchup overall in the Cy-Hawk series, Saturday’s game will feature a pair of top-10 teams for the first time ever in what will be just the second meeting where Iowa State enters the game ranked in the AP top-25.
IOWA STATE
telegraphherald.com

Prep football: Hempstead shakes off Iowa City West for 1st win

Dubuque Hempstead’s offensive tool box added some new pieces Friday night. And some of the existing pieces looked pretty sharpened up as well. The Mustangs cracked the win column for the first time this season in style with a 39-31 win over Iowa City West at Dalzell Field. Mustang quarterback...
IOWA CITY, IA
Quad-Cities Times

Friday's prep football capsules

Assumption (2-0) at North Scott (2-0) Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Lancer Stadium, Eldridge. Last week: Assumption blasted Dubuque Wahlert 48-14 in its home opener. North Scott went on the road and downed Western Dubuque 33-13. Last meeting: North Scott 13, Assumption 10 (2020 playoffs) Twitter: @mattcoss78. Overview: A rematch of...
DAVENPORT, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Solon
kilj.com

Prep Cross Country: Danville-New London Boys, Winfield Boys Win

KILJ — The No. 1 Danville-New London got a huge race from Ty Carr, as they rolled to a team championship in Oskaloosa last night. Carr was the medalist while Alexander Julian placed third. Rylan Martin placed fifth, Seth Bailey finished eighth. The Bears took first out of 12 teams.
DANVILLE, IA
kilj.com

MP Marching Band Invite Results

The Mount Pleasant Marching Band Invitational was held Saturday night and featured 20 high school bands and 1,705 musicians. In Class 1A/2A, Tipton took top honors followed by Central Lee, Wapello, Cardinal and Mediapolis. Central Lee won caption awards for Best Color Guard and Best Drum Major while Tipton won the honors of Best Drumline and Best Horn Line.
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA
widerightnattylite.com

Iowa State Football Post-Mortem: Northern Iowa

Cyclone football is back, baby! After a weird and crazy 2020 season, Matt Campbell and the Iowa State Cyclones open the year at home against everyone’s favorite FCS opponent, the UNI Panthers. Surely Brock Purdy, Breece Hall, and Co. wouldn’t let 2019 happen again, right? Surely Iowa State won’t need more than 60 minutes to beat the Panthers, right? Surely we’ll open the season strong starting the season #7, right? Well, let’s take a look...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Prep Football#Kilj#Radio Iowa Football Poll#Easton Valley#Woodbury Central#Akron Westfield 3#Grundy Center#Tri Center 7#Nashua Plainfield 8#Mason City Newman#Panorama 2#Pleasantville 8#Spirit Lake#Oabcig#Central Lyon Glr#Waverly Shell Rock 3#Boyden Hull Rock Valley#Hampton Dumont Cal 8#Algona
kilj.com

College Basketball: MVC Announces Conference Schedule

KILJ — The Missouri Valley Conference has released their upcoming conference basketball slate for the 2021-22 season. The conference season will begin on December 1st, when Northern Iowa travels to Peoria, Illinois to scrap with Bradley. Drake opens their season on the road the following night at Valparaiso. UNI and...
PEORIA, IL
kiwaradio.com

College Football Flourishing In Iowa

Statewide Iowa — Saturday’s Iowa-Iowa State football game will draw the eyes of the nation but it is only part of the story for a state that is enjoying unprecedented college football success at all levels. Hawkeye coach Kirk Ferentz talked about it at his weekly news conference. Central College...
IOWA STATE
Ottumwa Courier

Prep football: Rough ride for Bulldogs

OTTUMWA – The Ottumwa football team's best offense occurred on their opening drive as they hosted eighth-ranked Des Moines Roosevelt (3-0) at Schaffer Stadium on Friday night. The Bulldogs started deep in their own territory. On the first play from scrimmage, Bulldog running back Ethan Renteria broke off a 22-yard...
OTTUMWA, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
heraldcourier.com

PREP FOOTBALL: Prep Football predictions for Thursday games

Last meeting: Eastside 28, Lebanon 14 (Sept. 27, 2019 in Lebanon, Va.) One of these clubs will get a much-needed win tonight. … Lebanon (0-2) has had a tough start to the season, losing to Honaker and Patrick Henry by double digits… Meanwhile, Eastside (0-1) scrimmaged Virginia High, played Union in a VHSL Benefit Game and lost its season-opener to Wise County Central. Those are all Class 2 teams that happen to have a combined record of 5-0. “I know the scores are what they are, but I guarantee nobody has played three tougher games than we have,” said Eastside coach Mike Rhodes. “Hopefully, this gets us ready for our [Class 1] schedule.” … Blake Jones, Ben Ward and Jordan Gray have been among the bright spots for the Spartans. Last week’s game against Lee High was not played due to COVID-19 protocols. … Lebanon is playing on a Thursday night for the second straight week. … Look for Eastside to get rewarded for those rigorous games they scheduled before this one.
LEBANON, VA
kilj.com

Prep Cross Country: Area Action Kicks Back Off Today

KILJ — The prep cross country schedule kicks back off today with several area meets. Several KILJ-area programs will run at Fort Madison today, with the meet beginning at 5:00 p.m. Burlington, Central Lee, Columbus, Holy Trinity, Mediapolis, Mount Pleasant, Notre Dame, Van Buren County and Winfield-Mount Union are among...
FORT MADISON, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy