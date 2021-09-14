Take advantage of Tuesday sun in Tamms

(TAMMS, IL) A sunny Tuesday is here for Tamms, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Tamms:

Tuesday, September 14 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight High 82 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Thursday, September 16 Patchy fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight High 84 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Friday, September 17 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 83 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 3 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.