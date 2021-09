Women's Soccer has two games on its schedule this week, one at home and one on the road. On Tuesday (3 PM), they host Santa Rosa (2-2) on the Cuesta Pitch. This is a rare meeting for the Cougars and Bear Cubs, who have not ventured this far south in search of a game in nearly a decade. On Friday (3:30), Cuesta hits the road for the first time this season with a WSC inter-divisional game at College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita. The "other" Cougars are also members of the Western State Conference, however they play in the South Division, while Cuesta is in the North.

9 DAYS AGO